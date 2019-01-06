Dick Morris: ‘Audacious Lawsuit’ Could End Voter Fraud in California

Due to an audacious lawsuit by the conservative judicial action group Judicial Watch, voter fraud in California — and then throughout America — is coming to an end.

Judicial Watch secured a settlement agreement with the State of California and the County of Los Angeles to purge their rolls of 1.5 million inactive voters, likely people who have died or moved.

The National Voter Registration Law — the so-called motor-voter bill passed in 1993 — requires that states and counties remove from the registration rolls those who have not voted in two consecutive federal general elections (over two to four years).

Keeping these folks on the rolls — in the absence of photo ID requirements — permits massive fraud where radical groups enlist non-citizens to pose as voters adopting the names of those who are dead or moved away.

HUGE! California and Los Angeles County to Remove 1.5 Million Inactive Voters from Voter Rolls – Settle @JudicialWatch Federal Lawsuit – https://t.co/hwIfdHAQqM — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 3, 2019

Judicial Watch has already concluded similar agreements in Ohio and Kentucky and gotten Indiana to purge its rolls voluntarily.

But California is the worst. Los Angeles County has more voter registrations on its rolls than it has citizens old enough to register.

In fact, 11 of the state’s 58 counties have more voters than eligible citizens.

“The new settlement agreement, filed with U.S. District Court Judge Manuel L. Real, requires all of the 1.5 million potentially ineligible registrants to be notified and asked to respond. If there is no response, those names are to be removed,” Judicial Watch explained.

They can, of course, re-register if they wish.

From Judicial Watch:

The lawsuit confirmed that Los Angeles County has on its rolls more than 1.5 million potentially ineligible voters. This means that more than one out of every five LA County registrations likely belongs to a voter who has moved or is deceased. Judicial Watch notes that “Los Angeles County has the highest number of inactive registrations of any single county in the country.”

The Judicial Watch lawsuit also uncovered that neither the State of California nor Los Angeles County had been removing inactive voters from the voter registration rolls for the past 20 years. The Supreme Court affirmed last year in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Inst., 138 S. Ct. 1833 (2018) that the NVRA “makes this removal mandatory.”

The new settlement agreement, filed today with U.S. District Court Judge Manuel L. Real, requires all of the 1.5 million potentially ineligible registrants to be notified and asked to respond. If there is no response, those names are to be removed as required by the NVRA. California Secretary of State Padilla also agrees to update the State’s online NVRA manual to make clear that ineligible names must be removed and to notify each California county that they are obligated to do this. This should lead to cleaner voter rolls statewide.

Prior to this settlement agreement, Judicial Watch estimated that based on comparisons of national census data to voter-roll information, there were 3.5 million more names on various county voter rolls than there were citizens of voting age. This settlement could cut this number in half.

This is only the third statewide settlement achieved by private plaintiffs under the NVRA — and Judicial Watch was the plaintiff in each of those cases. The other statewide settlements are with Ohio (in 2014) and with Kentucky (2018), which agreed to a court-ordered consent decree.

