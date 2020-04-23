SECTIONS
Op-Ed
Print

Dick Morris: Bankruptcy May Be the Best Answer for New York State

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a news briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020, in Albany, New York.Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty ImagesNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives a news briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020, in Albany, New York. (Matthew Cavanaugh / Getty Images)

By Dick Morris
Published April 23, 2020 at 4:39pm
Print

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York pleads for federal assistance in the various phases of the stimulus package, we should realize that he is hoping the Washington dollars can help him paper over a $6 billion deficit that his budget was showing before the virus hit.

New York is, by far, the hardest-hit state in the nation.

Over 30 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have been in New York, so much of the loss of economic activity and consequently of budget revenue will be there.

Cuomo is pretending that the entire need for funds in New York is due to the virus. But New York has a deeper virus — out of control spending and union contracts that drive the government’s need for revenue.

This demand for more money might eat up the bulk of the federal revenue like a tapeworm.

TRENDING: Saudis Turn on America, Send Flotilla To Sink US Shale and Oil

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has suggested that states like New York get the ability to declare bankruptcy in the current crisis.

Currently, localities can do so but the states cannot. While Cuomo dismissed McConnell’s proposal as partisan, it represents perhaps the only way out for New York.

If the state declared bankruptcy, it could get out of the public employee union contracts that are driving its deficits. These contracts saddle New York and other states with payroll and pension costs and inhibit efforts to increase worker productivity and efficiency.

No governor or legislature could do this kind of reform without facing certain defeat in the election.

But a federal bankruptcy reform could save the New York taxpayers.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







Dick Morris: Bankruptcy May Be the Best Answer for New York State
Dick Morris: Make Corporate PPP Cheats Cough It Up - Or Else
Dick Morris: Economic Collapse to Trump's Advantage
Dick Morris: Trump and U.S. Medicine Worked While Europe's Failed
Dick Morris: Fear, Once Our Friend, Is Now Our Enemy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×