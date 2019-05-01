Dick Morris: Has Biden Lost the Ability To Speak Clearly?

On Monday, as he was delivering a 27-minute speech at a campaign rally following the announcement of his candidacy, Joe Biden was clearly incapable of pronouncing his words distinctly.

See for yourself:

His speech was peppered with mispronunciations and garbled words.

He couldn’t pronounce “Allegheny County.”

He condemned “hug … hedge funds.”

He said “if the Enterprise hit hard times, everybody took a hit” without making it clear what he meant.

In discussing the auto bailout, he said, “union workers took an excredible cuts in their wages, pensions and the like.”

He referred to “big hosh … big hush … big hospital systems.”

He said “folks in America don’t think their children will have the same standard of ving they had”

He wondered how “can a person dignity be maintained…?”

He spoke of the need to “comfort” deadly diseases.

By themselves, these flubs are not disqualifying.

But in a 76-year-old, they are troubling.

And being 76 is not disqualifying either, but when you cannot get through a half-hour speech without making at least a dozen flubs, it is worrisome.

Hillary Clinton fueled rumors of ill health with far fewer manifestations of age and illness.

Biden’s terrible performance makes it clear that we must carefully scrutinize his behavior for signs of aging.

