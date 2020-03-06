Dick Morris: Biden Should Take Alzheimer's Test

After you can’t tell your wife from your sister or Tuesday from Thursday or whether you are running for Senate or president or claim that 150 million Americans lost their lives due to gun violence since 2007 or forget the word God and say, instead, “you know, the thing,” its time to get checked out for Alzheimer’s.

Especially when you are running for a four-year-long job that you will hold until you turn 82.

Joe Biden should be required to have a PET brain scan to test for Alzheimer’s.

Such tests are not foolproof but have a good record in predicting the development of the disease.

We cannot elect a president who might have Alzheimer’s. The magnitude of the decisions a president needs to make has to rule out anyone who is mentally impaired.

And Joe Biden’s performance in dozens of interviews raises valid questions about his mental health.

There is no legal requirement that a presidential candidate release his medical records or even that he must have a comprehensive physical examination.

But the repeated memory lapses by the 77-year-old former vice president are a special case.

Please sign this petition to call for Biden to take an Alzheimer’s test. Your responses will automatically be forwarded to your members of Congress.

