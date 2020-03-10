Dick Morris: Biden Should Take Dementia Tests

Joe Biden may have dementia.

Any objective view of his performance on the campaign trail must raise this serious concern. We cannot have a president who is cognitively impaired, especially at the start of his term. When he would leave office, Biden would be 82 years old. We’ve never had a president that old. Reagan left office at age 77 and shortly after got Alzheimer’s.

Last week, I called for Biden to be required to take a test for Alzheimer’s.

But several neurologists and psychologists have written to me to point out that Alzheimer’s is not the only illness that involves dementia. They urge a broader focus to the testing covering not only Alzheimer’s but also a broader range of such diseases.

One neurologist, Dr. Elizabeth Kamenar of Akron, Ohio, also points out that “Biden has had craniectomies in 1988 where part of the skull was removed and the brain manipulated to treat two aneurysms, one of which had burst which was clipped plus another aneurysm clipped preventively several months later. This could have caused some brain damage which now, with his advancing age, cognitive deficits could become more apparent. This would be classified as a Vascular Dementia due to infarcts of the brain. He needs recent appropriate brain imaging to show any brain damage or any additional aneurysms.”

Another expert, medical psychologist, former VA clinician and medical school professor Dr. David Pfenninger, suggests several tests Biden should be required to take to examine whether he has dementia, including:

Halstead-Reitan Neuropsychological Battery

Luria-Nebraska Neuropsychological Battery

Wechsler Memory Test

Cambridge Neuropsychological Automated Battery

We must demand that Joe Biden take these tests before his nomination is set in stone.

