Login
SECTIONS
Op-Ed
Mewe Share P Share

Dick Morris: Biden Will Be the Least Powerful President Since Carter

×
By Dick Morris
Published January 21, 2021 at 11:56am
Mewe Share P Share

Long before he faces the problems of dealing with the opposition party, Biden will be beset by conflict among his own Democrats.

The progressive wing of his party will incessantly push him to the left to satisfy their most extreme agenda.

His inaugural address is a case in point.

As is evident from its exalted text, it was meant to be an uplifting, conciliatory speech eloquently appealing for unity and an end to vengeful partisanship.

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

But with Biden’s congressional Democrats and their leaders adamant in seeking revenge against Donald Trump — even as he becomes a private citizen — its message was as hollow as a pean to the joys of marriage in a divorce court.

Every sentence, every syllable was jammed by the specter of bloodthirsty partisans clamoring for their pound of flesh in seeking to convict and oust a president who will be long gone by then.

Only a hot-tempered desire to kick Trump when he’s down could justify their actions.

Do you think Biden's Cabinet is filled with moderates?

The Biden Cabinet is filled with moderates who will do their best to preserve the status quo from the howling leftists outside.

I’m reminded of Jimmy Carter’s cabinet. After campaigning as an outsider, another president who pledged to conquer the swamp, his Cabinet of retreads and holdovers spoke of his inability to select a team of outsiders committed to change.

In the end, the Carter presidency fell into the gap between his party’s (and Speaker Tip O’Neill’s) desire to do business as usual and the commitment to change articulated by his political base.

Even before he was sworn in, Biden was whipsawed between Title IX, mandating equality between male and female athletes, and the demands of the LGBTQ community that transgender athletes be allowed to compete with girls in high school and college sports on equal terms with real women.

The predictable result was that men (many of whom had not undergone surgical procedures but just declared themselves to be women) won every match and garnered every scholarship against their overmatched female opponents.

RELATED: Mike Huckabee: It's Day 2 and Biden Is Already Becoming a Disaster for Democrats

Trump acted to preserve the intent of Title IX by litigating against treating trans males as women.

That likely was Biden’s preference, but pressured by his LGBTQ supporters, he caved and moved to the left.

Before long, everyone will realize that the path to power lies through the offices of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and probably Susan Rice and that they owe Biden nothing more than the polite pretense of respect.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







Dick Morris: Biden Will Be the Least Powerful President Since Carter
Dick Morris: Donald Trump Has Been One of Our Great Presidents
Dick Morris: The Coming Democratic Reign of Terror
Dick Morris: Republicans Must Force Biden to the Left
Dick Morris: How the GOP Can Beat the Dems at Their Own Game - And Take Back America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×