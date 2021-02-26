Dick Morris: Biden's Losing the Senate

The defection of moderate Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin from the ranks of Democrats backing Neera Tanden’s confirmation as director of the Office of Management and Budget signals the erosion of Biden’s Senate control.

The next chip off Biden’s Senate bloc came when the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the $15 minimum wage can’t be included in stimulus bill if the Dems plan on using reconciliation to pass it by a simple majority.

Biden’s Senate losing streak looks to continue.

Rachel Levine, Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary of health, might also not get confirmed.

Levine, who is transgender, has come under fire from Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for supporting gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy for minors.

TRENDING: Four States Appear to Have Reached Herd Immunity, More Following Close Behind

Paul aptly compared it to genital mutilation of women.

When Paul asked if Levine backed letting minors decide if they want transgender therapy, even without parental consent, the nominee did nothing to calm the issue and dodged the question, replying that “transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field, with robust research and standards of care that have been developed.”

Somehow it’s hard to see West Virginia voters agreeing with that position.

Biden may also lose his nomination of Dr. Vivek Murthy to be surgeon general. Murthy served in the post under Obama, and Biden wants to bring him back.

Do you think Manchin will block much of President Biden's agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 81% (778 Votes) 19% (185 Votes)

But again, Manchin may block the nomination.

Murthy used his stint with Obama to cite gun violence as a public health emergency, a position that cost him the backing of the pro-gun Manchin.

Will Murthy use his new post to launch an anti-gun crusade on public health grounds?

Not if Manchin has his way.

There is no appeasing Manchin; the best approach is to accommodate him.

RELATED: Itxu Díaz: Joe Biden is Like an Opossum

But if Biden moves to the right to do so, he’ll risk losing Georgia’s two new ultra-left senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Then he’ll be like a man sleeping in a bed with a blanket that’s too small to cover him. If he pulls it down, his neck will get cold, but the other way his feet will freeze.

For Biden, there will be no firm Senate majority in either direction.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.