Dick Morris: How Bill Clinton Romanced a Teenager at Dinner with Us

In December of 1981, Eileen and I were introduced to Bill Clinton’s womanizing ways. He and Hillary were scheduled to have dinner with us at the posh Four Seasons Restaurant in Manhattan. When it turned out that Hillary was stuck in Washington and had to cancel, Bill brought a 19-year-old woman to dinner instead. Eileen remembers that she had long hair and could sit on it.

They held hands and rubbed knees under the table the entire meal and, at the end, he took her away to see the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

Clinton had come to New York to work with media expert Tony Schwartz and me on the ads for his coming campaign for governor.

After Bill and I worked on his ads during the day, he called to say that Hillary was detained in Washington. Then he called again to ask if it was OK to bring a “reporter” to dinner “if I pay.” I asked if it was OK to speak in front of a reporter and he told me not to worry.

It turns out that the “reporter” was a very young, attractive woman who had worked as a stringer on the “Today Show” in New York while Bill was being interviewed. Not quite a reporter, she told us she was writing a book on 30 men who made it by 30 and she was researching a chapter on Clinton.

At the end of the meal, as we waited for taxis outside the restaurant on 52nd street, Bill asked her if she had ever seen the Christmas tree that just went up at Rockefeller Center. “Why no,” she replied on cue, fluttering her eyelashes. “Don’t worry about us,” Bill told Eileen and me, “I’ll take her to see the tree and then drop her off after.”

We didn’t worry about her, but I did worry that he might destroy his career with such blatant conduct.

