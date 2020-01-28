Dick Morris: Bolton Is Using Impeachment To Sell His Book

John Bolton chose his moment in the sun carefully, making sure to milk it for every last dollar.

He could have dropped his bomb at any time during the impeachment process and done it any way he wanted to.

But you don’t get paid $2 million for testimony before Congress or for an appearance on Fox and Friends.

Unless the charges are wrapped in a book with a hefty advance attached, you don’t profit from making them.

So Bolton waited, craftily building suspense about what he might say to maximize his exposure.

Only when he was at the very center of the national stage did he let it fly.

And then he did so not in a lawyerly brief or even a news release but in an excerpt from his book.

Just step right up and pay your $32 (from which John makes 15 percent) and read it right here.

And what is it that Bolton is peddling?

A conversation in the Oval that may or may not have included an order, in so many words, to withhold aid to Ukraine.

If he testifies, Bolton will circle the English language trying to twist the request into a direct order (Bolton’s view) or an expression of rage and frustration (Trump’s view).

But even if it were an order, it was likely not illegal, just politically problematic.

As Henry II said, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?”

If the mainstream media manages to convince the Republican Nervous Nellies — Sens. Collins and Murkowski — to join Trump-hater Romney in voting to call witnesses, perhaps Ted Cruz’s proposal of “witness reciprocity” is the way to go.

While the Texas senator opposes calling any witnesses, he says that if we have to have them, we should trade Bolton for Hunter Biden.

Bolton’s testimony will result in an inconclusive “he said/he said” with the president, but Biden’s testimony would be filled with land mines for the Democrats and might leave their only real alternative to Bernie Sanders twisting slowly in the wind.

It might be a good trade if we are going to have to hear Bolton reading from his collected works previewing his book.

