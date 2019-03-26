Dick Morris: Collusion – Hillary’s Hoax

The myth of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin now stands exposed as the greatest political hoax in American history!

And it was Hillary Clinton’s hoax.

It was Clinton who bought and paid for the phony dossier that led to the $40 million investigation that found NO COLLUSION.

Flashback to the summer of 2016. Clinton was having difficulty getting traction against Donald Trump. Despite the obvious lines of negative attack that Trump’s record suggested, she was unable to bring him down.

Criticism of his scams at Trump University, his employment of illegal immigrants in his Florida resorts, his evasiveness about releasing his tax returns, his putdowns of Latino immigrants, his business bankruptcies, the horror stories of defrauded contractors, his brutal dismissal of John McCain’s heroic war record, and, eventually, his disgusting boasting on the “Access Hollywood” tape all failed to destroy or even weaken him.

Lesser mortals would have crumbled under such a barrage, but Trump seemed to be Teflon.

So Clinton and her longtime minions — including reputation assassin Sid Blumenthal and his wacky sidekick and career dirty trickster Cody Shearen — delivered elaborately specific allegations about a corrupt nexus between Trump Tower and the Kremlin.

It was called “the dossier.”

The problem was that the dossier was nothing but a collection of lies and misrepresentations masquerading as intelligence.

To embellish the story, the campaign hired Fusion GPS, a negative research firm, to provide details of the imagined conspiracy. There, Nellie Ohr, wife of Bruce Ohr, the number four person at the Justice Department, worked with Fusion CEO Glenn Simpson and Shearer to embroider the allegations with publicly available circumstantial evidence.

When their exercise in creative writing was over, they hunted up a source to whom they could attribute the resulting dossier. They hit upon former UK MI-6 agent Christopher Steele. In return for a fee — paid by the Clinton campaign — Steele permitted his byline and credibility to be slapped on the dossier cover page. A well-respected spy in Moscow in the 1990s, Steele seemed the ideal front man.

Armed with this fanciful narrative, Clinton used the phony charges in the make-believe dossier as ammunition against her Republican opponent in their debates. Finally, she thought, she had a winning issue and she pounded it with greater force in each of the three successive debates.

Trump would be Putin’s “puppet,” she charged. She accused Trump of “encouraging espionage against our people.” She said Putin “very clearly” favored Trump and said that it was an “unprecedented situation” when a “foreign government” is trying to “interfere in our election.”

As Trump gathered momentum, Obama’s national security team rallied to the cause of defeating him. Director of Central Intelligence James Clapper and the CIA Director John Brennan both worked overtime with Obama holdovers at the Justice Department and the FBI to leak phony disinformation that seemed to attest to the veracity of Clinton’s charges.

In a desperate bid to derail Trump’s victory, they leaked the dossier right before the election (with the help of Sen. John McCain).

Determined to impugn or impeach Trump, the conspiracy spread and the director of counterintelligence at the FBI, Andrew McCabe, and his two co-workers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page actively worked to spread the disinformation to a complicit media. They even invented the story that the FBI had actually overheard conversations between Trump campaign officials and Kremlin intelligence.

From the beginning, the collusion narrative was Clinton’s hoax. In my years with the Clintons, I learned that whenever there was a scandal that its tentacles always went back to Hillary. “All scandals lead to Hillary” was the motto I used at the time.

Now the worst scandal of her career stands exposed before us all. The most zealous anti-Trumpers in the offices of special counsel Robert Mueller have been unable to prove a fraction of the collusion charges. They were just made up from whole cloth.

Tally the damage: A new Administration was unable to get its footing because of the phony charges. The American people were distracted from real issues for almost three years and many came to believe that their president was a traitor in the grasp of Putin. Goaded beyond endurance by the credibility attached to the inane charges, the president left himself vulnerable to the charge that he obstructed justice.

All of Clinton’s lies over the years have finally come to this: A massive hoax perpetrated, with malicious forethought, on the American people in the middle of a presidential election.

