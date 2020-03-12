Dick Morris: Coronavirus Under Control in China - At Last!

For some reason, this hasn’t been reported widely in the U.S., but China has experienced a sharp decrease in coronavirus infections.

According to the Financial Times of March 11, China “reported just 19 cases on Tuesday, down from several hundred two weeks ago and the lowest official number since the start of nationwide reporting in January.”

The announcement, the first break in the virus’ spread, came out in connection with a visit by Chinese president Xi Jinping to Wuhan, a metropolis of eleven million people where the virus originated.

Why hasn’t the American media reported this startling development?

Is good news suddenly verboten in the current era?

We cannot tell for certain — and I am no scientist — but this good news may herald a shorter duration to the epidemic than has been feared on main street and Wall Street.

