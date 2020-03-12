SECTIONS
Dick Morris: Coronavirus Under Control in China - At Last!

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019.Mikhail Svetlov / Getty ImagesChinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, on Nov. 14, 2019. (Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

By Dick Morris
Published March 12, 2020 at 11:31am
For some reason, this hasn’t been reported widely in the U.S., but China has experienced a sharp decrease in coronavirus infections.

According to the Financial Times of March 11, China “reported just 19 cases on Tuesday, down from several hundred two weeks ago and the lowest official number since the start of nationwide reporting in January.”

The announcement, the first break in the virus’ spread, came out in connection with a visit by Chinese president Xi Jinping to Wuhan, a metropolis of eleven million people where the virus originated.

Why hasn’t the American media reported this startling development?

Is good news suddenly verboten in the current era?

We cannot tell for certain — and I am no scientist — but this good news may herald a shorter duration to the epidemic than has been feared on main street and Wall Street.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







Dick Morris: Coronavirus Under Control in China - At Last!
