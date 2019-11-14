Dick Morris: Democrats Believe the Trump Ouster Will Fail

The latest polling from The Hill and Harris X indicates that 73 percent of all voters and 56 percent of Democrats believe President Donald Trump will be able, at least, to serve out his term in office despite impeachment proceedings.

This Democratic pessimism points out a huge problem for the party.

If a clear and overwhelming majority of their own partisans believe Trump will stay in office, what is the impeachment exercise but a total waste of time and taxpayer money?

Unless it is to stockpile propaganda for the 2020 campaign — hardly a legitimate public purpose — why are we suspending all legislative or governing actions in either house of Congress while the impeachment groans on to its obvious pre-ordained conclusion?

And, as the process unfolds and the solidity of Republican opposition to Trump’s removal becomes ever more clear, does not the essential futility of attempting impeachment on these limited grounds in a sharply divided Congress make itself increasingly apparent?

With pressing issues like health care, drug prices, trade deals and coping with China looming large, impeachment will seem to be a frivolous waste of time and a meaningless exercise in partisan revenge.

It is not hard to see voters being reluctant to trust Democrats with control of Congress when voters see their willingness to bring governing to a halt over a political putsch.

