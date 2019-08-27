Dick Morris: Democrats Have Lost One in Ten Followers Since 2016

As the Democratic Party lurches to the left, it is leaving its base of voters behind and may even by driving them to become Republican.

Since the ballots were cast in the 2016 election, one in ten Democrats have left their party

The Gallup poll reports that the proportion of voters who identify themselves as Democrats has dropped from 30 percent on Election Day in 2016 to only 27 percent now (July 2019).

Meanwhile, Republicans have gone in the opposite direction, rising from 27 percent on Election Day to 29 percent now.

So, the Democratic Party went from a 30-27 edge on Election Day, to a 29-27 deficit.

The party is moving to the left but, as it does, its supporters are fleeing.

