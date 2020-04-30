Dick Morris: Dems out To Steal Election with Mail-In Ballots

Pleading the public health emergency, Democrats are trying to replace voting at the polling places with mail-in and absentee ballots.

Sounds like a good idea, but it opens the door to massive voter fraud, which is probably their intention in the first place.

If the Democrats succeed in making the 2020 election a vote-by-mail contest, Trump cannot possibly win.

Democrats and their leftist field organizations use absentee and mail-in ballots to conduct “vote harvesting” in which they visit party strongholds like nursing homes, public housing projects and Indian reservations to sign up voters and collect ballots en masse.

Since there is no secret ballot, intimidation and bribery play a big roll in collecting ballots, particularly in those locations where vulnerable voters could be subject to harassment.

Vote harvesting may have played a role in at least five surprise Democratic congressional victories in California in 2018. (Republicans have no comparable ability to harvest votes since they don’t have locations where the concentration of GOP support is so widespread as to enable vote harvesting).

Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington — exclusively use mail-in ballots. And there the record is not so good.

Already, 40 percent of all ballots in the U.S. are sent in by mail — and guess what? They are heavily Democratic!

Oregon, for example — the first state to have exclusively mail-in voting — sent out seven million mail-in ballots in the elections of 2012 and 2018. But 871,000 of them were lost, stolen or misplaced and never counted.

The U.S. Election Assistance Commission reported that 28 million mailed-in or absentee ballots have gone missing in the past four national elections.

Those numbers were 24.9 million in 2004 and 57.2 million in 2016.

Between the porous system in collecting and counting these ballots and the fraudulent use of ballot harvesting, our free and fair elections are at stake.

In another assault on democracy, New York state has ruled that anyone who got a driver’s license was automatically registered to vote, even though there is no requirement to produce documentation of citizenship or even legal status in getting a license.

This precedent will likely spread to other states and will, in practice, eliminate the exclusivity of the right of only citizens to vote.

The absence of required photo identification at the polls heightens the risk of fraudulent ballots.

As we lead up to the election of 2020, these Democratic efforts to steal the election deserve our intense attention.

This may be the most corrupt election in history if we are not vigilant.

