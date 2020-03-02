Dick Morris: Elizabeth Warren Could Be the Key to a Bernie Victory

While pundits focus on Sanders, Biden and Bloomberg, the real question that looms over the Democratic Party is the fate of Elizabeth Warren.

Will her brand of Bernie socialism plus her feminism be enough to bridge the gap between what Sanders can win on his own and a majority?

In other words, could a Sanders-Warren ticket be nominated?

Although she will probably lose her home state of Massachusetts to Sanders, she will get a bunch of delegates there.

She’ll also finish a strong third — or even second — in left-wing California.

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

And she may be able to pierce the 15 percent threshold regularly in the Super Tuesday states.

On the strength of a good national organization, Sanders is likely to score a huge win on Super Tuesday, securing 500-600 delegates, about 40 percent of those selected.

Biden should finish second with about 300-400 delegates, about 25 percent and approximately 200-300 behind Bernie.

Warren should run a very strong third, winning 200-300 delegates, about 20.

Do you think Bernie Sanders will choose Elizabeth Warren as a running mate if he wins the nomination? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 50% (126 Votes) 50% (128 Votes)

Bloomberg’s return on his investment will probably run between 100 and 200 delegates, roughly 10 percent. Good for fourth place.

Money ain’t what it used to be.

Klobuchar will win her home state of Minnesota and not much else.

And so a pattern may well be set.

Bernie alone will fall short of a majority.

RELATED: Herman Cain: Biden May Not Call Himself a Socialist, But He Sure Looks Like One

But combined with Warren, he will be safely over 50 percent.

So keep your eye on Warren: She may be the key to a Sanders victory as opposed to a brokered convention.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.