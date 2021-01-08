Dick Morris: How the GOP Can Beat the Dems at Their Own Game - And Take Back America

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. That saying applies perfectly to the election of 2020 and the Senate runoffs of 2021.

We need to beat the Democrats and the far left at their own game.

To do so, we must start with a basic realization: The Democrats won by changing the rules. No longer would campaigns and candidates work to get voters to the polls. They would bring the polls to the voters.

For decades, Republicans won elections because of the low motivation of downscale Democratic voters. In every campaign, the Republican consultants would warn their candidate that if the total turnout exceeded a certain threshold, they would lose.

Democrats and liberals struggled to bring their voters to the polls with speeches, slogans, celebrity surrogates and the rhetoric of the “rainbow coalition.”

TRENDING: Fact Check: Biden Rewrites History, Tells Lie About President Trump During Speech

They never succeeded until the pandemic gave them the pretext they needed to change the voting rules.

Same-day registration, no-excuse-needed absentee voting, early in-person or mail-in voting and expanded voting hours gave the Democrats the opportunity they never had before to expand the electorate to enough poorly educated voters so they could win.

And it worked: 66.3 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the 2020 election. In 2016, the turnout rate was 60.1 percent. In 2008 (Obama v. McCain), it was 61.6 percent. In 2012 (Obama v. Romney), turnout dropped to 58.6 percent.

The new rules made this incredible turnout possible.

Do you think the GOP should adopt this strategy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (4 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

When the virus ebbs, it will likely not be politically possible to turn back the clock to the old rules.

To win, we have to beat them under the new rules.

We don’t have to cheat, forge or alter ballots. But we can no longer sit back and assume that our voters, as highly motivated and intelligent as they are, will always come out to vote on their own.

If the Democrats can send party workers out with absentee ballots door-to-door, so can we.

If they focus on unregistered voters and get them signed up, we can too.

RELATED: Larry Elder: The Left Can't Talk About Conspiracy Theories After the Insanity They've Believed for 4 Years

If they approach underage voters who will pass the 18-year age threshold before the election, we have our young voters too.

We can go room-to-room in assisted living communities and nursing homes, just as they do.

The entire construct of Election Day needs to change on our side of the aisle from GOTV (get out the vote) to home delivery.

And, on Election Day, let’s get our poll watchers to go door-to-door “curing” the defects in the ballots of our voters.

We need to get down in the trenches and battle hand-to-hand for each vote.

It is said that there are two parties: The Democratic Party and the Stupid Party.

We need to be stupid no more!

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.