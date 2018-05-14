SECTIONS
Commentary Opinion Politics
Print

Dick Morris: GOP Surges in Midwest

By Dick Morris
May 14, 2018 at 3:47pm

Print

If Democrats comfort themselves by saying that Donald Trump’s electoral college victory in 2016 was a fluke, they need to look at the longer term.

There has been a massive shift to the Republican Party in Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan since the elections of 2008.

This region was once the heartland of the GOP (Grant, Hayes, Garfield, Harrison and McKinley all came from Ohio).

It swung to the Democrats as organized labor’s ranks swelled during the New Deal.

But now that the region sees the wreckage of the Democrats’ social and economic policies, the GOP is having a resurgence.

Look at the comparisons of the partisan composition of the state legislatures in the region between 2008 and today:

Spurred on by East and West Coast elites, liberals tell themselves that it is the “deplorables” who tip the balance with their bigotry against blacks, Latinos and immigrants.

But the fact is that the economic policies of former President Barack Obama’s administration have amply illustrated that, just as JFK said, “a rising tide lifts all boats,” so they now see that a “receding tide strands all boats.”

Do you think a Republican shift in the Midwest will help Trump get re-elected in 2020?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The anti-growth, anti-jobs, anti-business, high-tax policies of the left have brought ruin to the Midwest.

After a recovery under President Ronald Reagan, it became, once again, the Rust Belt under Obama.

Fears about the results in 2018 and 2020 should be calmed as Republicans contemplate this fundamental shift.

It is a swing as significant at the move of the Democratic South to Republicans during the Nixon years or the shift in New England from Republican to Democrat in recent decades.

RELATED: America’s Embassy Opening in Jerusalem Affirms Israel’s Sovereignty

While such changes are not permanent — in politics, nothing is — they do last a very long time.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. 

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: 2018 midterm elections, Donald Trump, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Republicans, Wisconsin

By: Dick Morris on May 14, 2018 at 3:47pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Comedian ‘Jokes’ About Killing ICE Agents, Ends Up on Wrong End of DHS Home Raid

Dan Backer

Where Is the Media? Stormy Stories Overshadow $84 Million Clinton Scandal

Becky Loggia

FBI Releases Pro-2nd Amendment Statement, States the Importance of Armed Citizens in America

Scott Kelnhofer

Hawaii Eruption Has Some Experts Worried About US West Coast

Jack Davis

donald trump

President Trump Has Heartbreaking Message About His Mother: ‘I Miss Her a Lot’

Scott Kelnhofer

Lawyer: Mueller Indicted a Company That Didn’t Exist

Jack Davis

us f 22

Air Force Intercepts Nuclear-Capable Russian Bombers Just off US Coast

Tim Pearce

Haley Gives Unequivocal ‘No’ to UN Push for ‘Legally Binding’ Climate Pact with US

Recently Posted