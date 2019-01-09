Dick Morris: Is Hillary Anti-Semitic?

In 1984, I met with Bill and Hillary in the breakfast room at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion where they usually hung out in the mornings. As Bill’s race for a third term loomed ahead, I told them that I wanted an increase in my fee — news that was anathema to the penny-pinching Clintons.

I had worked for Clinton to help him get elected Governor in 1977-78. But, after he won, he fired me and hired another consultant. He lost re-election in 1980 and hired me to get him back in as soon as the votes were counted.

I helped him get back in as governor but they didn’t want to pay me more. So I threatened to quit, politely. “Well, of course, if you would rather hire someone else…”

That set them off. Bill got red in the face and accused me of “Mau Mauing” him (Mau Mau was a terrorist group fighting for independence in Kenya).

For her part, Hillary stiffened visibly and blurted out, “Money! That’s all you people care about is money!”

Jewish people can instantly pick up on when they are being stereotyped and I glared at her and said, in a quiet but subtly threatening voice “Hillary, by ‘you people’ I assume you mean political consultants.”

She took the lifeline gratefully and said, “of course that’s what I meant.”

Did her remark smack of anti-semitism? You be the judge.

