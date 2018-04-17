Dick Morris: Hillary and Comey Crash in Polls, But Trump Is Doing Fine

If, according to the polls, Bill Clinton has had a rough ex-presidency, his wife is faring even worse in her almost-presidency.

According to a WSJ/NBC survey released this week, Hillary Clinton has her lowest positive rating ever at 27 percent, and her highest negative rating at 52 percent.

On Election Day 2016, Clinton had a 41 percent favorability rating.

Now, she’s down 14 points.

During the election, over $1 billion dollars was spent to besmirch her image.

Now, she’s doing it all by herself.

With no negative ads and no opposing candidate calling her “crooked Hillary,” she has managed to get herself into deeper negatives with public opinion than ever.

Polls have also been bad for former FBI Director James Comey in the wake of his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, which aired Sunday night.

Do you think Comey and Clinton deserve their poor poll numbers? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Asked in the latest Rasmussen Poll (after the interview) how Comey stacks up against his predecessors as FBI chief, only 14 percent of respondents said they feel he is doing a better job.

Thirty-eight percent say he is doing a worse job.

Comey has managed to cross the partisan divide: Disliking him is a unifying force in our politics these days.

Only 20 percent of Democrats say Comey is better than his predecessors, while just 8 percent of Republicans feel that way.

Forty-six percent of all voters believe Comey should be prosecuted for leaking information to the media while he served as head of the FBI — up from 41 percent right after he admitted to the leaking last June.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Make Comey Spill the Beans on Lynch over Hillary Emails

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump — the target of Clinton and Comey’s ire — drew a 51 percent approval rating.

The tree is fine. It’s the ax that has been blunted.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.