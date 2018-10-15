Dick Morris: Is Hillary Secretly Being Paid To Disparage Brexit?

In the past few weeks, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has given at least four separate speeches in the U.K. that were highly critical of Brexit.

And we know she never works for nothing. But, while she would be required to disclose any payments she received for lobbying the U.S. government, her advocacy in Europe about Brexit triggers no disclosure requirement.

So she is taking care to do her advocacy and lobbying on the other side of the ocean.

She said that Brexit “may well go down as one of the greatest and most unnecessary self-inflicted wounds in modern history.” She says that the decision of U.K. voters to approve Brexit was “motivated by misconceptions and myths.” She called Brexit “big lie” and claimed that it will put Britain at a “very big disadvantage.”

None of these comments are made on U.S. soil, all in Europe, so no disclosure is required.

Hillary’s people are all over the anti-Brexit lobbying campaign.

Declan Kelly, the CEO of Teneo — the consulting and investment company set up by associates of Hillary and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, to represent huge corporations and foreign governments — bought a public relations firm in Brussels from which to wage his campaign against Brexit.

As secretary of state, Hillary appointed Kelly as the U.S. economic envoy to Northern Ireland, a plum he got after he raised $2 million for her 2008 campaign. Now, is Kelly repaying the favor by channeling fees to Hillary to knock Brexit?

Teneo is doing fine these days, even as the Clintons find their careers in eclipse. The company now has 18 offices throughout the world, 12 divisions and almost 700 employees.

Doug Band, the COO and Bill Clinton’s former bag carrier, recently purchased the Sutton Place mansion of the late David Rockefeller for $20 million.

Teneo’s operation is basically the same as it was when Hillary was secretary of state and the heir apparent to the White House: It sells the Clintons and their influence. The company paid Bill $3 million while Hillary was a public official. But once that came out, Bill dropped his affiliation with them.

Even Chelsea Clinton complained that Teneo folks were “hustling” at the Clinton Global Initiative. And emails showed how Teneo was able to easily set up meetings with the secretary of state. Many of those companies and countries then contributed handsomely to the Clinton Foundation. It worked out well for everyone.

Some of Teneo’s advisers are also helping out in the anti-Brexit campaign. There’s former Sen. George Mitchell, another former U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, who often speaks out against Brexit.

Then there’s Tony Blair. He doesn’t like Brexit either.

Bill’s and Hillary’s sudden appearances all over Europe raise the question of what they are doing there. They are not exactly famous for being romantic tourists. Some appearances are clearly paid gigs.

Did you catch the photos of Hillary and Bill on a rare trip together in Munich last week? Those two wild and crazy non-beer drinkers attended Octoberfest, where over 66,000 bottles of beer are consumed in a two-week period. Bill went all out and dressed up in the traditional German Lederhosen garb of tapered shorts to the knees, a vest and knee socks.

Very cute.

They were likely invited as a paid gig and Bill was probably required to wear the adorable little outfit. Why else would a former president wear such a costume? Hillary skipped the traditional low cut and full skirted dress.

But beyond the clown act, the Clintons are traveling to Europe constantly these days, attacking Brexit at every turn.

Is it their new way of making a living?

