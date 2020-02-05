Dick Morris: Huge Gain in White Voters Over 65

The media is so filled with stories about the increasing power of minority and younger voters that it is good to review the actual facts.

The voting power of whites fell sharply from 1980 to 2012 but did not fall in 2016. And, with longer life expectancy and greater political awareness, the proportion of older white voters has been rising.

And the proportion of Hispanic voters did not rise in 2016.

Trump’s base is growing!

In 2016, there were 4.6 million new voters nationally but half of them were over 65!

Gray power is coming back!

The proportion of black voters fell from the Obama-driven high of 12.9 percent in the 2012 election to only 11.9 percent in 2016.

The Hispanic vote held constant during this period.

The white share of the vote stopped dropping in 2016, having fallen from 87.6 percent in 1980 to 73.7 percent in 2012.

In 2016, it held steady at a less-than-statistically-significant level of 73.3.

