Dick Morris: Huge Gain in White Voters Over 65

President Donald Trump walks to the podium before speaking at a campaign rally inside of the Knapp Center arena at Drake University on Jan. 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa.Tom Brenner / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump walks to the podium before speaking at a campaign rally inside of the Knapp Center arena at Drake University on Jan. 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

By Dick Morris
Published February 4, 2020 at 7:05pm
The media is so filled with stories about the increasing power of minority and younger voters that it is good to review the actual facts.

The voting power of whites fell sharply from 1980 to 2012 but did not fall in 2016. And, with longer life expectancy and greater political awareness, the proportion of older white voters has been rising.

And the proportion of Hispanic voters did not rise in 2016.

Trump’s base is growing!

In 2016, there were 4.6 million new voters nationally but half of them were over 65!

Gray power is coming back!

The proportion of black voters fell from the Obama-driven high of 12.9 percent in the 2012 election to only 11.9 percent in 2016.

The Hispanic vote held constant during this period.

The white share of the vote stopped dropping in 2016, having fallen from 87.6 percent in 1980 to 73.7 percent in 2012.

In 2016, it held steady at a less-than-statistically-significant level of 73.3.

Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







