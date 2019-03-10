Dick Morris: Joe Biden – Wrong Man, Wrong Time

Joe Biden seems to be gearing up for a third try at the presidency. If he goes for it, he will be one of an elite club of three-time losers including Henry Clay (1824, 1832, 1844), William Jennings Bryan (1896, 1900, 1908), Thomas E. Dewey (1940, 1944, 1948), and Hubert Humphrey (1960, 1968, 1972). Distinguished company, but no presidents.

Biden ran when he couldn’t win — in 1988 and 2008 — and sat out the race he could have won in 2016. Now, he tries again.

But he won’t win. For better or for worse, the Democratic Party has moved past him, passing on the left.

He currently appears to be running in first place among contenders for the nomination — a smidgen ahead of Bernie Sanders. The Morning Consult Poll has him ahead of Sanders nationally by 31-27 (March 3) while he clings to a narrow lead over Bernie in Iowa (2 points ahead per the Des Moines Register poll of March 10). In New Hampshire, the Feb. 28 University of New Hampshire poll has Bernie 4 ahead while the Harvard/Harris poll of the same date has Biden 11 ahead.

Do you think Joe Biden should run for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

But don’t be deceived, as Joe appears to be, by these data. Each of the polls have the other candidates (Harris, Warren, Booker, Klobuchar, Gillibrand, Holder, O’Rourke and Castro) bunched narrowly together in single digits.

But when you read the polls properly, Biden’s 31 percent vote share really is a vote against rating of 69 percent. Since Biden has universal name recognition, if a Democratic primary voter is not supporting him, he is really voting against him, he just does not know enough about the other candidates to back them.

The fact is that this Democratic primary field is so diverse that there is something for everyone (except for those looking for sane policies).

Want a socialist? There’s Bernie.

A woman socialist? Try Warren.

A younger one? Here comes Beto.

A moderate progressive? Go for Klobuchar.

An African American radical? There’s Holder.

A more moderate black candidate? Booker.

A feminist? Gillibrand.

RELATED: How Democrats’ 2018 Wins Dramatically Improve Trump’s Chances for 2020 Victory

A Latino? Castro.

With such a field, Biden will rapidly shed votes as the various candidates make their targeted appeals.

And Biden has been in the game too long. He’s got to defend votes starting with his approval of the Iraq War and his backing of the Patriot Act.

He looks and acts old and will quickly be outdistanced by his younger competitors and, perhaps by his older rival, Bernie Sanders.

Joe Biden is destined to be the answer to a trivia question. Who ran for president three times and lost?

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.