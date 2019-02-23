Dick Morris: Joe Lieberman Strikes Back at the Kremlin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is getting his comeuppance from former vice presidential candidate, Sen. Joseph Lieberman.

The former senator is now head of United Against Nuclear Iran, an NGO that is laboring to identify, discourage and target corporations around the world that are doing business with Iran.

Putin lashed back, seeking to “draw your attention to the cases of intimidation” of Russian business by UANI, accusing them of “threatening Russian companies who do legal business with Iran.”

Lieberman replied that the criticism was “unacceptable” and said the “outburst” was due to the fact that UANI has been effective in convincing the business community that doing business with Iran dangerous and risky.

Putin does a service in calling our attention to the wonderful work of UANI and underscoring its many successes in choking off commerce in Iran until the mullahs stop developing nuclear weapons.

While President Donald Trump and the Treasury Department have been notably successful in enforcing sanctions against Iran, the co-operation of NGOs like UANI is essential.

Keep on keeping on!

