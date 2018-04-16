Dick Morris: Make Comey Spill the Beans on Lynch over Hillary Emails

Former FBI Director James Comey, in his infinite — and self-described — integrity and wisdom, has decided that his boss for much of his tenure, Obama administration Attorney General Loretta Lynch, was not sufficiently independent to be allowed to conduct the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of emails on her private server.

He said that classified information, which he declined to reveal to the American people, “cast serious doubt” on Lynch’s independence and motivated his decision to go public on three occasions with his conclusions from the FBI’s investigation.

Congress should subpoena Comey, if necessary into secret session, to learn why Lynch was so compromised.

It is not up to Comey to decide whether or not his boss is independent.

It is not up to him to decide whether or not to bypass the person appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate to be in charge of the entire Justice Department, which encompasses the FBI.

And it is certainly not his job to hide vital information from the American people, particularly when it is related to a person who came within a whisker of being elected president.

The man’s arrogance is astonishing.

It is HIS opinion that:

The constitutional remedy for presidential crimes and misdemeanors should not be impeachment but rather a special vote by the people. Has he read the Constitution?

Americans made an appalling mistake by electing President Donald Trump and should not be “let off the hook” for doing so.

Trump is “morally unfit” to be president. Comey, of course, was appointed and confirmed to be FBI director, not pontiff. He is not in charge of policing morality according to his own standards, but of enforcing the law.

Despite the imposition of sanctions that go far beyond what Obama imposed, the airstrike on Syria and the killing of hundreds of Russian soldiers in combat — the first time our soldiers have killed their soldiers — General Comey has decided that the president is possibly pulling his punches because Putin may have blackmail material on him.

Two things come through loud and clear as a result of Comey’s TV performances.

One is that his hatred of Trump is deep, venomous and intense.

He is totally incapable of the objectivity required to lead the FBI.

That is why Trump fired him — not to impede the investigation but to give it at least some chance of objectivity.

The second is that Comey will do anything, say anything and accuse anyone if it will help him get rich by selling books.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

