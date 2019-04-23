Dick Morris: Media Hypocrisy – Criticizing Sarah Sanders’ Credibility

Writing in The Washington Post, Paul Farhi asks “What to do about Sarah Sanders?” He reports that her credibility among the people who cover her has been stretched “about as taut as a violin string.” He compares her to Nixon’s press secretary, Ron Ziegler.

Now that is chutzpah!

Especially coming after the Washington press corps — The Washington Post, The New York Times and their media allies on MSNBC and CNN — have had their own credibility not just stretched but snapped for breathlessly helping to lead us on a wild goose chase after evidence of non-existent Russian collusion with the Trump campaign.

For more than two years, the D.C. media corps has misled us with reports of conferences between Russian intelligence agents and Trump aides and have speculated how the Mueller report would document the collusion.

How dare the Washington press corps accuse Sanders of lying after its own credibility has been fatally undermined by its single-minded determination to seek to dethrone Donald Trump, whatever the truth of the charges turned out to be.

They perpetrated the hoax of the century by peddling reports of Russian collaboration with Trump and by repeating the fantastic claims of the Hillary-financed dossier.

Sanders has defended the president loyally and well. She has managed to continue to be his ambassador to the media rather than theirs’ to him — a feat almost unique in the annals of those who have held her job.

If frustration led her to the occasional exaggeration and that led to calls for her resignation, the media would do well to remember the teachings of Jesus:

“Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye? How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when all the time there is a plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.” — Matthew 7:3-5

Lee Atwater, the famed political consultant, put it well when he likened the criticism of hypocrites to “being called ugly by a frog.”

