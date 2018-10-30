Dick Morris: Media Laughs at Hillary’s Racist Joke While Banishing Megyn Kelly

Why was Megyn Kelly fired from her job at NBC for recalling blackface Halloween disguises from decades past, but Hillary Clinton escapes scot-free after making a racist joke on Friday?

Clinton, seemingly a bit tipsy, was interviewed by Kara Swisher, a contributing writer for The New York Times opinion section, during a forum in New York’s 92nd Street Y.

Asked by Swisher what she had to say about New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s suggestion that liberals kick the opposition “in the shins,” Clinton hastened to correct Swisher saying that it was former Attorney General Eric Holder who made the comment.

Then, Clinton gratuitously added, “I know they all look alike.”

TRENDING: Migrant Caravan Halted After Abducted Child Reported

Swisher jumped in to say “no they don’t” and both had a good laugh at the racist joke as Swisher complimented Clinton on the exchange saying “well done.”

Even if we agree that Clinton made the comment as a jest, our media is quick to condemn racist jokes, even if they are not intended to be taken seriously. But Clinton is subject to a double standard. When she says it, its OK. She obviously didn’t mean anything by it. One media outlet even described it as “teasing” the interviewer.

But where are the outraged responses from the African-American community? Where are the denunciations for using a put-down used to stereotype blacks for years? Had Donald Trump said these same words, we would never stop hearing about it. It would dominate the headlines. But, from Clinton, hardly a murmur.

ln the same interview, Clinton said she “would like to be president” and that she is uniquely qualified to help extract America from what she said was the morass into which Trump has plunged it.

Then, she said something that history has shown is almost a declaration of her presidential candidacy when she said that she was “not even going to think about 2020″ until after this year’s midterms. Every one of her past candidacies has been preceded by just such a disclaimer.

Isn’t it obvious that, despite her denials, she’s running? And that, with her racism, is just below the surface.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.