Dick Morris: Now that Mueller Won’t Verify the Allegations, It’s Time To Shoot the Alligators

With the failure of the Mueller investigation to find any credible evidence of collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign, the time has come to hold to account the DOJ, FBI and CIA officers who spread disinformation to compromise the president.

As John Solomon wrote in The Hill: “Accountability also must be handed out in the court of public opinion, where senior members of Congress, such as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), and former members of the intelligence community, such as John Brennan and James Clapper, along with several major news organizations, spun tall stories of a Watergate-sized criminal conspiracy between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.”

These pundits must not be allowed to follow their false doomsday reports with more columns and opinions without holding them accountable for having misled us for years.

An “I’m sorry to have bothered you,” won’t cut it. These breathless media leaks, and the complicity of the liberal media in featuring them, were designed first to defeat, then to discredit, and, finally, to impeach the president.

Donald Trump would be within his rights to ask, as former Labor Secretary Ray Donovan asked after he was cleared of corruption charges: ”Which office do I go to to get my reputation back?”

The Trump presidency was not allowed a proper birth as phony, doctored, fabricated and false charges of collusion with Russia dogged its opening months and years. Trump has had to run the country while under a false cloud from day one.

The damage to his credibility and presidency are incalculable.

Now that the allegations have been disproven, it is time, metaphorically (you need to add that these days) to shoot the alligators.

They are still on patrol in the swamp, passing out disinformation and lies masquerading as intelligence. The partisans at the CIA, DOJ and FBI who framed Trump need to be investigated, subpoenaed, deposed and, if necessary, indicted.

The conspiracy to frame Trump began deep in the bowels of the offices of Hillary’s secret police, the detectives who silence critics and slander women to protect the reputations of the Clintons. Determined to craft a narrative that would discredit Trump, they hired Fusion GPS to help concoct a dossier filled with false and lurid tales of collusion.

We now know that the dossier was largely written by Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS. Nellie, of course, is also the wife of Bruce Ohr, the number four person at the Justice Department.

To lend their fantasies credibility, they paid former British spy Christopher Steele to slap his name — and reputation — on the dossier and, armed with that credibility, induced Sen. John McCain to have his staff give the dossier to the FBI.

There, in the overtly partisan hands of Director of Counterintelligence Andrew McCabe and his aides Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, the dossier became an “insurance” policy in the unlikely event that Trump got elected.

Then, media leaks did the rest, seeming to implicate the president in the most unholy of conspiracies to collaborate with Russia to subvert our election.

Co-incidentally, these myths helped Hillary to craft her own narrative to explain her electoral defeat,

Now it’s time to shoot the alligators!

