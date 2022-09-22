Dick Morris: NY Case Proves Left Fears Trump Like Nothing Else

We are about to find out if Donald Trump ever littered or jaywalked in his entire life.

He is under scrutiny for everything else, with prosecutors throughout the country — all motivated by partisanship — filing all manner of lawsuits and launching criminal investigations against him.

Could this have anything to do with his imminent announcement of his candidacy for re-election in 2024? Or with his dominance in the Republican Party primaries this year? Or with his lead over President Joe Biden in several national polls?

If you answered yes to each, you’re on the right track.

In my book “The Return,” I predicted Trump would continue to rise in the polls and present an immense problem for Biden and the Democrats. I also warned that the Democrats were preparing major legal hits against Trump. The Mar-a-Lago raid was one.

The latest attack on Trump is the new civil lawsuit against him and his family by the opportunistic New York Attorney General Letitia James. The charge against him is that he overestimated the value of his properties as he sought loans from banks.

The James lawsuit is particularly pernicious in that it goes after Trump’s children and family. Consider that Hunter Biden is walking around free, unmolested and actually still doing business deals — as the Trump children face being dragged into court to testify under oath about the arcane details of their financial lives.

Obviously, Democratic prosecutors are trying to do in court what they think they can’t do at the ballot box come 2024. Like so many army divisions marching in lockstep under a central command, these prosecutors are deploying every resource to try to stop Donald Trump.

Are Democratic prosecutors targeting Trump for political reasons? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (21 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The height of his persecution by prosecution is the huge national crisis being fomented by the FBI because it claims he did not, in effect, return his library books on time.

Were there the slightest evidence or even accusation that Trump betrayed national secrets or compromised national security in his handling of the documents, these allegations could be taken seriously.

But by simply asking what was in the documents he failed to return to the Archives, we are compelled to ask: Who gives a damn?

In four years as president and two years as the former president, there has never been one shred of evidence that Trump played fast and loose with our national secrets. There’s no reason to assume that he did so now.

But none of these pinprick lawsuits and investigations will inhibit Trump from announcing a run for president. And as I explain in “The Return,” nor will they impede his chances any more than all the previous charges, from Stormy Daniels to Michael Cohen to the Trump University students.

In the Archives scandal, the FBI is in more immediate danger than Trump due to the revelation that the Bureau paid Igor Danchenko as an informant. We know Danchenko concocted all manner of tall tales to frame Trump in the phony Russia collusion scandal. A newly elected Republican Congress will likely blow the Bureau sky-high as it investigates the Danchenko scandal.

For the rest of the garbage charges, Trump will be overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from an outraged public.

Trump will counterpunch against his enemies. “The Return” lays out the plan.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.