Dick Morris: Obama Admin Pressed for Pre-Election Warrant to Spy on Carter Page

Recently released text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page — whose affair is becoming as famous as Romeo and Juliet — open a window on the pressure that came from the Obama White House, FBI and DOJ to surveil Trump aide Carter Page in order to establish a case of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Figures within the Obama administration were desperate to get the surveillance started before the election so it could be used as an issue in the campaign.

The texts show Page pressing Strzok on the reason for the delay in the issuance of the warrant for surveillance on Carter Page. Strzok replied that the hold up was in the Eastern District of Virginia Court.

Fox News analyst Sara Carter said that congressional investigators told her the text message exchange “raises concerns about FBI agents potentially pressuring prosecutors and the courts to speed up the production of information related to issuing FISA warrants (to surveil Carter Page).”

Carter reports that she was told by the investigator that “Everything here — from the texts complaining about FISA delays to the exchanges indicating coordination, to the White House visitor logs — seems to match to a disturbing degree.”

“At best, it’s a strange coincidence worth investigating further — but it’s likely much more,” a congressional investigator told her.

“Congress has to take this information seriously if we hope to restore Americans’ trust in our federal justice system.”

Restore trust in the Obama administration’s Justice Department? A tall order.

Do you think Obama had a direct role in the surveillance of Carter Page? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Why the rush for the warrant? Its date makes it obvious — the FBI obtained its first warrant to spy on Page on Oct. 19, 2016, three weeks before the election.

The fact that this precious ammo was not available earlier in the process may have been deeply frustrating to the Obama White House and DOJ.

So far, the FISA warrant has been criticized for its reliance on the discredited dossier by Christopher Steele.

These text messages between Romeo and Juliet raise the possibility that the Obama administration itself may be at fault.

This scandal gets ever closer to Obama.

RELATED: Chris White: HuffPo’s ‘Scoop’ on EPA’s Climate Change Talking Points Was a Nothingburger

Check out the details at saraacarter.com.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.