The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Commentary Opinion
Print

Dick Morris: Raid on Cohen’s Office Is Pretext To Access Trump Files

By Dick Morris
April 9, 2018 at 4:05pm

Print

The FBI raid on the offices of Trump attorney Michael Cohen will give special counsel Robert Mueller access to all of the president’s legal files in Cohen’s possession on any subject.

It is the ultimate net in his fishing expedition to try to find something to pin on President Donald Trump.

The excuse for the raid is to protect the rights of adult film actress Stormy Daniels and see if campaign money was used to pay her off to keep silent during the 2016 presidential election.

But, one suspects, the raid was really designed to access Trump’s legal files, bank records, real estate deals and other personal or business affairs.

The use of the Daniels case is simply pretextual.

That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein authorized the raid is further evidence of his bias against his boss.

We recently exposed the fact — not covered by the mainstream media — that Rosenstein’s wife is a prominent attorney for Democrats who oppose Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by conservative groups like Judicial Watch.

She has represented the Obama and Clinton Administrations dozens of times, always seeking to help them hide information from Americans.

Do you think the FBI raid on Cohen's offices was justified?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

How much more evidence do we need that Rosenstein must be fired?

This man’s mandate is not to inaugurate a reign of terror against anyone connected to Trump.

Can you imagine the outrage if special prosecutor Kenneth Starr had conducted a raid on the office of David Kendall, the personal attorney for then-President Bill Clinton?

Bring these thuggish police-state tactics to an end.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

RELATED: Despite Lack of Border Wall, Trump Is Winning on Illegal Immigration

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Department of Justice DOJ, Dick Morris, Donald Trump, FBI, Robert Mueller

By: Dick Morris on April 9, 2018 at 4:05pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Will Racke

john mccain

McCain Blames Trump for Chemical Attack… ‘Prematurely’ Withdrawing Troops Gives Assad Power

Scott Kelnhofer

‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

Randy DeSoto

willie parker

Abortion Doctor Says He Kills Babies Because It’s His ‘Christian Calling’

Becky Loggia

diamond and silk

Two Trump-Supporting Black Women Reportedly Deemed ‘Unsafe to Community’ by Facebook

Jack Davis

Fox News Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Ratings Battle

Kevin Daley

Trump To Replace Liberal 9th Circuit Judge

Jack Davis

John Laubscher

Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

Chris Agee

Mueller Grand Jury Witness Speaks Out- ‘Enough Is Enough’

Recently Posted