Dick Morris: Raid on Cohen’s Office Is Pretext To Access Trump Files

The FBI raid on the offices of Trump attorney Michael Cohen will give special counsel Robert Mueller access to all of the president’s legal files in Cohen’s possession on any subject.

It is the ultimate net in his fishing expedition to try to find something to pin on President Donald Trump.

The excuse for the raid is to protect the rights of adult film actress Stormy Daniels and see if campaign money was used to pay her off to keep silent during the 2016 presidential election.

But, one suspects, the raid was really designed to access Trump’s legal files, bank records, real estate deals and other personal or business affairs.

The use of the Daniels case is simply pretextual.

That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein authorized the raid is further evidence of his bias against his boss.

We recently exposed the fact — not covered by the mainstream media — that Rosenstein’s wife is a prominent attorney for Democrats who oppose Freedom of Information Act lawsuits filed by conservative groups like Judicial Watch.

She has represented the Obama and Clinton Administrations dozens of times, always seeking to help them hide information from Americans.

How much more evidence do we need that Rosenstein must be fired?

This man’s mandate is not to inaugurate a reign of terror against anyone connected to Trump.

Can you imagine the outrage if special prosecutor Kenneth Starr had conducted a raid on the office of David Kendall, the personal attorney for then-President Bill Clinton?

Bring these thuggish police-state tactics to an end.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

