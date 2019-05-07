Dick Morris: ‘Rain of Ruin’ To Descend on FBI, DOJ

All hell is about to break loose for the Obama-era FBI and Department of Justice.

Now the wheels of justice, led by Attorney General William Barr, are going to grind up the likes of John Brennan, former CIA director, James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, James Comey, former head of the FBI, and James Baker, former FBI General Counsel.

The years of 2017 and 2018 were dominated by Russia Collusiongate — a scandal that never happened.

But, in the aftermath of the Mueller report, our politics now will revolve around finding out who was behind the hoax.

Having defeated the allegation of collusion, it is now time to round up and shoot the alligators.

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former legal counsel to the FISA Court Joe DiGenova warns Democrats that the jig is up.

In an interview on Fox News last week, he pointed out that the FISA Court has “already communicated with the Justice Department … its findings that there was an illegal spying operation going on by FBI [private] contractors — four of them — to steal personal information, electronic information about Americans and use it against the Republican Party.”

DiGenova predicted “there are going to be indictments. There’s going to be grand juries.”

DiGenova explained that “it has been evident from day one that there was a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton [over the secret server scandal] and then, if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump.”

DiGenova explains — as Eileen and I said in our book, “Rogue Spooks: The Intelligence War on Donald Trump” published two years ago — that the Steele dossier “was a knowing part of that. It was created by Hillary Clinton [and by] John Brennan as part of a scheme to … harm Donald Trump.”

The American Spectator summarized what will happen, predicting a “rain of ruin” for the FBI and the DOJ.

This investigation will be like the Iran-Contra probe of 1987 on steroids.

The hunting season will begin when DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz releases his findings on whether former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Assistant Attorney General John Carlin lied to the FISA Court in seeking warrants to spy on Trump campaign officials.

DiGenova said that Chief Judge of the Court Rosemary M. Collier “has already ruled that the FBI broke the law and that the people at the head of the Obama Justice Department all knew about it and lied to the FISA Court about it.”

This scandal goes to the very core of American democracy. It will expose how political appointees in key positions used the apparatus of government to spy on and cripple not just a candidate, but an incoming president.

It should all be very interesting — riveting — to watch as it unfolds.

