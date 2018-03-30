The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Commentary Opinion
Print

Dick Morris: Sessions Will Come Around on Special Prosecutor

By Dick Morris
March 30, 2018 at 8:54am

Print

Conservatives and Republicans cringed Thursday when Attorney General Jeff Session wrote to the House Judiciary Committee that he had decided not to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the FBI’s handling of the Uranium One and Hillary Clinton e-mail scandals.

But they may appreciate the final outcome of Sessions’ deliberations.

The same day that Sessions wrote about his decision, he announced the appointment of Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber to advise him on the handling of the Clinton cases.

As Huber begins his investigation, the shadow of the Department’s Inspector General Michael Horowitz looms over DOJ.

With the report of his investigation due out soon — an expected bombshell — the calls for a special prosecutor are sure to mount.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Sessions may find it hard to stick by his refusal to appoint one.

Indeed, his selection of Huber, a straight conservative, may well be a step to lay the basis for such an appointment.

Why won’t Trump fire Sessions? Because the Senate Republicans could likely not find the votes to confirm any successor Trump might appoint.

With Arizona Sen. John McCain still absent, they would need unanimous support from the party’s senators to be able to do so.

Do you believe Sessions should appoint a special prosecutor to look into Hillary Clinton's scandals?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sessions, a former senator, is so popular among his former colleagues that if he is perceived to have been fired against his will, they are likely to withhold their votes from his replacement.

But if Huber and Horowitz both agree that the FBI and the DOJ shortchanged their investigations of the uranium and e-mail scandals, its hard to see how the attorney general can remain obdurate.

Trump is letting events pile up and force Sessions’ hand.

The facts indicate that the DOJ and FBI did not cover themselves with glory in either investigation.

RELATED: She Won’t Go Away!

As the facts of the cover-ups by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and former Director James Comey keep coming to light, Sessions will have to act or face making a mockery of the department’s supposed independence.

So stay tuned, a special prosecutor is probably still on the horizon.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Department of Justice DOJ, FBI, Hillary Clinton, Scandal, Senate

By: Dick Morris on March 30, 2018 at 8:54am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

Kemerovo, Siberia mall fire

Dozens Dead After 40 Schoolchildren Were Locked Inside Burning Movie Theater

Randy DeSoto

Pope_Francis_(1)

Pope Francis: There Is No Hell

Gabrielle Okun

Hero Who Hid Jewish Children in Laundry Baskets from Nazis Dies at 107

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Michael Bastasch

California Threatening To Sue Trump If They Can’t Be Exempt from Fuel Laws

Chris Agee

David Hogg (2)

David Hogg’s College Applications Aren’t Going the Way He Hoped

Dick Morris

special prosecutor Robert Mueller

Dick Morris: Is This Finally the End of Mueller?

Nick Givas

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich

Spurs’ Popovich Goes Off on Trump, NRA and 2nd Amendment

Recently Posted