Dick Morris: Stop the Democrats' Court-Packing Plan

President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court has set off a frenzy among Democrats who are terrified of what a 6-3 conservative majority might do on the court.

Specifically, they are flirting with the idea of packing the court with enough new justices, presumably at least four, to assure a working liberal majority of 7-6.

In addition, they may add three new states to the union, packing Congress as well. (This just takes 60 votes in the Senate, a majority in the House and a compliant president).

They want to add the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and even Guam, all three reliably Democratic territories, giving them six new senators and eight new House members.

D.C. has a population of 705,000, Puerto Rico has a population of 3,200,000 and Guam has a population of 655,000.

Admitting these territories as states would also play havoc with the nearly equally balanced Electoral College, giving the Democrats 12 new Electoral Votes (three for Guam and nine for Puerto Rico; D.C. already has three).

And, to further solidify their coup d’etat, they want to repeal the filibuster rule which would make it possible to pass a law with simple majorities in both houses of Congress.

These measures are likely to be enacted if Biden wins and the Democrats retake the Senate and win the House, all very real possibilities.

If enacted, they would end the very concept of checks and balances that underlay the concept behind our Constitution and turn us into a de facto parliamentary system where the party that wins the general election can do pretty much whatever it wants with no real danger of Congress or the Supreme Court stopping them.

It would mean a total reversal of what James Madison had in mind.

At Tuesday’s debate, Biden pointedly refused to answer Fox News’ Chris Wallace’s question about court-packing, saying that he wouldn’t speak to the subject because, if he did, “it would shift all the focus.”

You bet it would! It would lay naked the extent to which radical neo-Marxists want to use a Democrat win to take over our country root and branch.

Obviously, we can avert this outcome by voting Republican in the coming election. But, to call attention to the power grab, I’d like you to sign the attached petition to support a new Constitutional amendment called the “Keep Nine” Amendment.

It would specify that “The Supreme Court shall consist of nine members.” Nothing more.

Please sign this petition and get others to do so.

We all hyperventilate that the country depends on some certain action, but here it really, really does.

“We the undersigned call on Congress and the States to pass the Keep Nine constitutional amendment specifying that the ‘Supreme Court shall consist of nine members.'”

We believe this amendment is vital to preserve the checks and balances at the heart of our system of government.

