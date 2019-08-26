SECTIONS
Dick Morris: The Trade War Is Hitting China Hard

President Donald Trump

By Dick Morris
Published August 26, 2019 at 12:19pm
In the past year, China has slipped to third place among U.S. trading partners as the total of Chinese exports to the U.S. dropped by $26 billion and U.S. imports from Beijing fell by $10 billion (July 2019 figures, year to date).

The cut in Chinese exports to the U.S. amounts to about a five percent reduction — rather steep for one year.

It is impossible to know what effect this dramatic fall is having on Beijing, but remember that the Chinese economy is only about two-thirds the size of the U.S. GDP, so the impact of a fall off of $26 billion in exports is proportionately greater.

The longer American purchases of Chinese products drops, the more likely it is to be permanent.

American retailers and manufacturers are developing alternate supply chains, replacing Chinese materials.

For example, one-third of the reduction in Chinese sales to the U.S. went to Mexico instead, now our leading trading partner.

Imports from Mexico rose from $11 billion as those from China dropped $26 billion.

The trade war is taking a toll on the global economy and on America as a whole.

But, from all stats, the impact on China is much more profound.

Do you think we need to stand strong on the trade war with China?

We need to stand by President Trump and tolerate any damage in the short term to achieve our independence from China in the longer term and to stop Beijing from implementing its totalitarian plans for the world in the even longer term.

Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







