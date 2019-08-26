Dick Morris: The Trade War Is Hitting China Hard

In the past year, China has slipped to third place among U.S. trading partners as the total of Chinese exports to the U.S. dropped by $26 billion and U.S. imports from Beijing fell by $10 billion (July 2019 figures, year to date).

The cut in Chinese exports to the U.S. amounts to about a five percent reduction — rather steep for one year.

It is impossible to know what effect this dramatic fall is having on Beijing, but remember that the Chinese economy is only about two-thirds the size of the U.S. GDP, so the impact of a fall off of $26 billion in exports is proportionately greater.

The longer American purchases of Chinese products drops, the more likely it is to be permanent.

American retailers and manufacturers are developing alternate supply chains, replacing Chinese materials.

TRENDING: Replacing Justice Ginsburg: Chaos in the Streets?

For example, one-third of the reduction in Chinese sales to the U.S. went to Mexico instead, now our leading trading partner.

Imports from Mexico rose from $11 billion as those from China dropped $26 billion.

The trade war is taking a toll on the global economy and on America as a whole.

But, from all stats, the impact on China is much more profound.

Do you think we need to stand strong on the trade war with China? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (291 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

We need to stand by President Trump and tolerate any damage in the short term to achieve our independence from China in the longer term and to stop Beijing from implementing its totalitarian plans for the world in the even longer term.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.