Dick Morris: Trump Gains as Media Fumes

Even as the media is filled with reproaches over President Donald Trump’s supposedly racist comments about the Democratic “squad” of four far-left congresswomen, his poll numbers are soaring.

Lost in the forest of charges and rebuttals are two fundamental factors:

1. Trump is making the “squad” the face of the Democratic Party, eclipsing both House Speaker Pelosi and the Democratic presidential candidates.

2. The president’s poll numbers are at an all-time high even as the controversy unfolds.

Trump realized that Pelosi was trying to separate the four horsewomen of the apocalypse from the Democratic Party, so he jumped in and attacked the quartet — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

TRENDING: Pence’s Mysterious Last-Minute Cancellation Was Caused by a Drug-Dealing Former NFL Player

They answered. The media pounced.

And soon Pelosi was the one who was out in the cold, and the Democrats are becoming defined by the four radicals.

Trump’s approval rating has been stuck in the 42-45 percent range for more than a year now, so few notice changes. But this is valuable real estate.

A slight uptick brings the president to the nirvana of 50 percent.

The fact is that Trump has only touched 45 percent approval in the RealClearPolitics average a few times in his presidency.

Yet he was at that level almost all week as the media bayed “racist.”

Polls by Reuters, Rasmussen, The Economist, The Hill and Emerson all have Trump higher than he has been all year.

Now, to further disadvantage their party, the Democrats are going to follow New York Rep. Jerry Nadler down the rabbit hole of charges of collusion with Moscow.

All around him, the FBI and the Department of Justice are coming apart under charges of manipulating the collusion charges to build a phony case against Trump.

RELATED: ‘America: Love It or Leave It’: Congregation Upset over Pastor’s Sign Made Their Decision – What’s Yours?

But onward Jerry charges, a one-man Light Brigade.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.