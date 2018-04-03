The Western Journal

Commentary Opinion
Dick Morris: Trump Halts Immigrant Caravan in Mexico by Tweeting at It

By Dick Morris
April 3, 2018 at 12:30pm

President Donald Trump has deployed his ultimate weapon to stop the caravan closing in on our southern border: the tweet.

Via Twitter, he has:

  • Threatened to junk NAFTA unless Mexico acts to stop the caravan before it gets to the border.
  • Said he would cut aid to Honduras, the origin of most of the child migrants, unless it stops potentially illegal immigrants from crossing its borders on their way to Mexico.
  • Announced that he will send military units to the border to stop their entry.

The left was all ginned up to start a “humanitarian crisis” by presenting the Trump administration with upward of a thousand refugee children on our doorstep.

Trump was to be made to seem heartless and cruel by denying them entry, particularly if force was involved.

But Trump shot from the hip — reacting swiftly — and sent out tweets that had the effect of stopping the marchers in their tracks just south of Mexico City.

However, the president’s success merely begs the question of when the long-promised border wall will be completed.

With almost a thousand miles to go and one hundred more to be added this year due to congressional funding restrictions, it is anybody’s guess how long it will take.

Perhaps as long as it took to build the pyramids?

Do you think President Trump is doing a good job of controlling the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S.?

Trump has proclaimed his right to declare our porous southern border what it is — a threat to our national security — and to use defense funding for its intended purpose: national defense.

Or, forgive me, De Fence.

It’s time to go ahead.

Please sign this petition to ask the president an Congress to accelerate this snail’s pace and build the border wall now.

RELATED: Here’s Why the US Needs Israel

An open border is an open invitation for drug smugglers and other criminals to slip into our country.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Tags: Dick Morris, Donald Trump, Illegal Immigration, Mexico

