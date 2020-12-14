Dick Morris: Trump Should Return the Favor and Name a Special Counsel To Investigate Hunter Biden

Almost as soon as Donald Trump lifted his hand from the Bible, newly sworn in as president, the Democrat/media complex began publicizing totally false (and since discredited) charges that he had colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary. Months later, a special counsel was appointed to probe the fevered fantasy and came up empty.

Now we have evidence that Joe Biden and his wayward son Hunter may have collaborated in a scheme to pocket huge fees from a corrupt Ukrainian energy company. Documentation found on Hunter’s laptop has been in FBI possession since October but only now has the Department of Justice subpoenaed Hunter’s business and tax records.

The subpoena probes Hunter’s and Joe’s relationship with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, where, despite having no credentials or experience on energy issues, Hunter pulled in up to $50,000 a month as a board member.

His work with Burisma started in April 2014 when his father, still serving as vice president, was appointed by President Obama to be the chief liaison to the Ukrainian government. Joe denied any involvement in getting Hunter the job, but documents on Hunter’s laptop revealed that he set up a meeting for his father with an executive at the company.

Another focus of the probe was Hunter and Joe’s relationship with CEFC China Energy, a major Chinese energy company whose chairman had suspected links to Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army.

A Senate report in September 2020 revealed that CEFC wired millions of dollars to an account associated with Hunter in 2017. The report said that Hunter’s dealings raised “serious counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

On Hunter’s laptop was an email from Tony Bobulinski, his business partner, specifying the agreed-upon division of money from CEFC including a share reserved for “the big guy,” who Bobulinski identified as Joe Biden.

Hunter’s laptop also included an email he sent to the general manager of his former Washington, D.C., office building asking to “please have keys made available for new office mates” including his father, his uncle Jim Biden and Gongwen Dong, a representative of the Chinese company with which they were working.

This email belies Joe Biden’s claim not to have been involved in his son’s ventures with the Chinese. Hunter’s China work there began shortly after he accompanied his father, on the vice president’s official plane, on a visit to Beijing to confer with top Chinese officials.

CNN reported that “[f]ederal prosecutors in Delaware [are] working with the IRS Criminal Investigation agency and the FBI” focusing on whether Hunter “violated tax and money laundering laws in business dealings in foreign countries, principally China.”

The Washington Post added that investigators are attempting to “determine if [Hunter Biden] failed to report income from China-related business deals.”

According to the Senate report, “Hunter Biden and his associate, [Devon] Archer, had a financial relationship with Russian businesswoman Elena Baturina. Baturina is the former wife of the late Yuri Luzhkov, who was the mayor of Moscow and was fired in 2010 by then-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev over corruption allegations.”

“On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to a Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC (Rosemont Seneca Thornton) bank account for a ‘Consultancy Agreement DD12.02.2014.’ Rosemont Seneca Thornton is an investment firm co-founded by Hunter Biden that was incorporated on May 28, 2013.”

Not only are these activities worthy of investigation, but there is already evidence that Hunter and Joe Biden have received special consideration in these investigations.

According to New York magazine, some of the trouble for Hunter began when Archer was convicted of an unrelated fraud charge in 2018.

“In the course of that investigation, Southern District of New York prosecutors uncovered foreign payments made to Hunter Biden and opened a probe, looking into possible money laundering. But. they ended the investigation after conferring with Delaware prosecutors, who were already pursuing a similar line of inquiry.”

Nor were any of the official investigations of Hunter or Joe Biden announced by the Department of Justice or the FBI until shortly after the election. These delays strongly underscore the need for a special counsel to stop further political manipulation.

Hunter’s computer has been in the FBI’s possession for more than a month and, only now, after the election, is the damning evidence it contains coming out to public view.

President Trump and Attorney General Bill Barr must appoint a special counsel now before Hunter’s father, who has concealed his involvement behind a wall of blanket denials and expressions of faith in his son, becomes president.

