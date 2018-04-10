Dick Morris: Trump Under Scrutiny for Money from Ukraine. But Hillary Got Millions… And No Questions

The New York Times reported Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating a $150,000 donation made by Ukranian billionaire Victor Pinchuk “to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in exchange for a 20-minute appearance by Mr. Trump that month through a video link to a conference in Kiev.”

The donation was made in September of 2015.

But Mueller is uninterested in the $13 million Mr. Pinchuk has given, since 2005, to the Clinton Foundation and other Clinton charities and funds.

If Trump’s payment is grounds for inquiry, how about the millions paid by the same man to the family of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat candidate in the 2016 presidential election?

The special counsel’s narrow range of vision is understandable given his mission to destroy the president.

But what’s fit for investigation of the goose is also fit for the gander (or am I mixing up my genders?).

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

