The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Commentary Opinion
Print

Dick Morris: Trump Under Scrutiny for Money from Ukraine. But Hillary Got Millions… And No Questions

By Dick Morris
April 10, 2018 at 8:10am

Print

The New York Times reported Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating a $150,000 donation made by Ukranian billionaire Victor Pinchuk “to the Donald J. Trump Foundation in exchange for a 20-minute appearance by Mr. Trump that month through a video link to a conference in Kiev.”

The donation was made in September of 2015.

But Mueller is uninterested in the $13 million Mr. Pinchuk has given, since 2005, to the Clinton Foundation and other Clinton charities and funds.

If Trump’s payment is grounds for inquiry, how about the millions paid by the same man to the family of Hillary Clinton, the Democrat candidate in the 2016 presidential election?

The special counsel’s narrow range of vision is understandable given his mission to destroy the president.

But what’s fit for investigation of the goose is also fit for the gander (or am I mixing up my genders?).

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant.

His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Dick Morris, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller

By: Dick Morris on April 10, 2018 at 8:10am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Will Racke

john mccain

McCain Blames Trump for Chemical Attack… ‘Prematurely’ Withdrawing Troops Gives Assad Power

Scott Kelnhofer

‘Cosby Show’ Actress Lunges at Bill Outside Courtroom Hours Before Retrial Began

Randy DeSoto

willie parker

Abortion Doctor Says He Kills Babies Because It’s His ‘Christian Calling’

Becky Loggia

diamond and silk

Two Trump-Supporting Black Women Reportedly Deemed ‘Unsafe to Community’ by Facebook

Jack Davis

Fox News Suffers Humiliating Defeat in Ratings Battle

Kevin Daley

Trump To Replace Liberal 9th Circuit Judge

Jack Davis

John Laubscher

Syracuse University Student Deported After Gun Store Owner Prevents Potential School Shooting

Randy DeSoto

Kathy Lee Gifford: Holy Spirit Anointed Me To Share Gospel on Megyn Kelly’s Show

Recently Posted