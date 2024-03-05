Dick Morris: Trump Won the Nomination from the Bottom Up

After Donald Trump sweeps most of the delegates allocated on Super Tuesday, set your alarm clock for a week later — March 12 — when Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state are going to put him over the top and give him at least the 1,215 votes needed to secure the Republican nomination for president.

The way he won the nomination was by rewriting history.

Almost every candidate who has ever won a party nomination did it through careful cultivation of the grassroots. They went to every caucus, shook every hand, romanced every delegate, cultivated every party leader and won the nomination piece by piece, brick by brick.

But where other candidates meticulously went out to the voters, visiting every fair, every county and every ward, Trump did not. He made his supporters come to his rallies in every early state, where he articulated a bold vision for America and compared his record with the disasters with which we are now faced.

His field operation was to create such enthusiasm and commitment that it brought the voters to him. His rallies became the hottest tickets in town. Televised only on Newsmax, by the way, these rallies catalyzed a massive sentiment among the people that percolated into majorities in every primary.

His candidacy is a byproduct of that groundswell — a movement, not just a campaign. Like the abolitionists who elected Abraham Lincoln in 1860, he has founded a new party with a coherent ideology, detailed proposals and a worldview sharply at variance with woke culture.

The MAGA party will exist — and likely rule — long after the election. It will reshape Congress to its goals and purposes and will define Trump’s second term.

But, like the party Lincoln founded, it will live on in history, its spirit animating our politics for generations to come.

Trump used his rallies like the sun that shines on our waters until they evaporate into clouds. That water vapor returns to us as rain, soaking everything and making the earth bloom again.

Those blossoms and crops are the Trump voters we meet every Tuesday as he piles up victories. And they will be our escorts as we take our majorities to the polls and make sure that, this time, they are counted and not stolen.

