Dick Morris: Trump's Approval Rating at All-Time High

Whether it’s the acquittal bounce or the State of the Union bounce, President Donald Trump has just reached his all-time high job approval in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.
With 46.0 percent approval, Trump is higher than he has been since taking office.
Denied a real honeymoon by the phony Russia collusion scandal, the president is now having one, right before the election.
His job approval of 46.0 percent now almost equals his 2016 vote share of 46.1 percent.
Here’s a look at Trump’s rise in approval rating, with the most recent polls compared to January’s.
NBC/WSJ: 47 percent vs. 46 percent in January
Emerson: 48 vs. 47
Economist: 43 vs. 44
Rasmussen: 50 vs. 49
Politico/Morning Consult: 43 vs. 41
The Hill/HarrisX: 49 vs. 47
Reuters/Ipsos: 44 vs. 41
Average: 46 vs. 44 (on Jan. 21)
A gain of two points may not seem like much, but consider the value of the real estate gained.
Increasingly, Trump is closing in on 50 percent. Even the high 40s would likely be good enough to win, especially if the Democrats run a vulnerable candidate.
Trump is not home free yet, but he’s getting close!
