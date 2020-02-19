SECTIONS
Dick Morris: Trump's Approval Rating at All-Time High

President Donald Trump looks on from the pit road prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida.Chris Graythen / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump looks on from the pit road prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

By Dick Morris
Published February 19, 2020 at 12:46pm
Whether it’s the acquittal bounce or the State of the Union bounce, President Donald Trump has just reached his all-time high job approval in the RealClearPolitics average of polls.

With 46.0 percent approval, Trump is higher than he has been since taking office.

Denied a real honeymoon by the phony Russia collusion scandal, the president is now having one, right before the election.

His job approval of 46.0 percent now almost equals his 2016 vote share of 46.1 percent.

Here’s a look at Trump’s rise in approval rating, with the most recent polls compared to January’s.

NBC/WSJ: 47 percent vs. 46 percent in January

Emerson: 48 vs. 47

Economist: 43 vs. 44

Rasmussen: 50 vs. 49

Politico/Morning Consult: 43 vs. 41

The Hill/HarrisX: 49 vs. 47

Reuters/Ipsos: 44 vs. 41

Average: 46 vs. 44 (on Jan. 21)

A gain of two points may not seem like much, but consider the value of the real estate gained.

Increasingly, Trump is closing in on 50 percent. Even the high 40s would likely be good enough to win, especially if the Democrats run a vulnerable candidate.

Trump is not home free yet, but he’s getting close!

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







