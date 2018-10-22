SECTIONS
Op-Ed Politics US News
Print

Dick Morris: Trump’s Base Returns in Nick of Time

By Dick Morris
at 10:53am
Print

The voters who elected Donald Trump in 2016 are returning to him just as the midterms approach.

With their help, Trump has recorded his highest job approval in the WSJ/NBC poll since he took office — 47 percent.

But the real story is behind the numbers. Trump’s base — white non-college voters (38 percent of the country) is rallying to his candidates just as they did in the closing weeks of 2017.

According to a Fox News poll, the only one that measures white non-college voters as a discrete group, Trump’s approval has surged among these folks.

In August 2016, his margin of approval over disapproval was only 11 points (54-43).  By September, it had risen to a 17 point margin (57-40).

TRENDING: Newspaper Slammed over ‘Sick’ Cartoon Depicting Combat Vet GOP Candidate Being Shot Down

In their latest poll, Oct. 13-16, it surged to a 21 point margin (60-39).

These voters are coming home.

This base lives in a place that is a blind spot for the mainstream media. It doesn’t really know that these voters exist.

They live away from the West Coast and outside of the Northeast. They haven’t been to college. And they are white.

Do you think the GOP will hold on to the House in November?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

The failure to measure their changing opinions is responsible for the media’s error in predicting a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016 — and they haven’t changed their methodology since.

Trump’s base hides in plain sight during the bulk of the year. Estranged from the political process, they don’t follow it closely except when their man is in danger and summons them forth.

That’s why the GOP did not do as well in the special elections of the past two years as Trump had hoped.

But when the national fireball rings, they wake up and respond.

The controversy over the Kavanaugh nomination and the phony stories of sexual abuse energized the sleeping giant and motivated the voters to return to the Trump banner.

RELATED: Opinion: President Trump and Republicans Must Focus on Winning the House

Since, by emphasizing the immigration issue and the caravan arriving from Central America, he has held their attention.

The national polling is slow to pick them up on its radar. While their participation and increasing enthusiasm shows up quickly in the national job approval polling, it is slower to make its impact felt in the less frequent polling of the nation’s Senate races. The House polling, less frequent still, takes even longer to manifest their participation, but they are there, moving the needle.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Steven Beyer

Migrants from Central America and Mexico are part of a growing caravan headed north toward the border with the United States.Slate / Twitter screen shot

National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

Randy DeSoto

Demonstrators stand outside a building where House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spoke to volunteers at a get out the vote event for Florida Democratic congressional candidates Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Coral Gables, Fla.Wilfredo Lee / AP Photo

Angry Mob of Protesters Confronts Nancy Pelosi – ‘Socialism Sucks’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.