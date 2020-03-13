SECTIONS
Dick Morris: Trump's Foreign Travel Ban Exposes Globalist Fault Line

President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Dick Morris
Published March 13, 2020 at 11:29am
President Trump’s decision to ban travel by Europeans to the United States has come under criticism from globalists at home and abroad.

When Trump first imposed a ban on Chinese travel to America, Joe Biden called the decision “hysterical zenophobia and fearmongering.”

CNN warned that the travel restrictions could have the effect of “stigmatizing countries and ethnicities.”

While conceding that the European travel ban might slow the disease’s spread, Biden made clear that he would not rely on national travel bans to stop the virus.

But Trump puts America first and boldly steps in to stop the virus’ spread. If the liberals and globalists attack the travel ban, it will create a political fault line that will work to Trump’s benefit.

The EU bristled at the section of the president’s speech in which he criticized the Union for not banning flights from China as he did six weeks ago.

“The coronavirus is a global crisis,” the EU statement opined, “not limited to any continent, and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action.”

But the failure of the EU to do precisely what it criticizes Trump for doing has led to the virtual closure of Italy to business.

While condemning “unilateral” action by Trump, the EU takes no action itself.

Quarantine and isolation are historic and time-tested ways of limiting the spread of a contagion.

For the left to criticize those measures for being politically incorrect is to expose itself to a massive backlash of public opinion.

It is time to put America first.

Dick Morris
Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, "50 Shades of Politics," was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.







