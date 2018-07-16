SECTIONS
Business and Money Opinion
Print

Dick Morris: Trump’s Tax Cut Increased Federal Revenue, Liberals Wrong Again

By Dick Morris
July 16, 2018 at 11:14am
Print

The Laffer Curve, named after economist Arthur Laffer, works!

As the Curve predicts, increase in tax rates will tend to raise, rather than lower, actual tax revenues.

President Donald Trump’s tax cuts are becoming a case in point.

Despite the cut in tax rates — brought forward by the introduction, in February, of revised tax withholding tables — federal income tax revenues for the first half of 2018 are 9 percent higher than in the first half of 2017.

The difference comes to $76 billion of unanticipated revenue.

TRENDING: Trump Shuts Down Acosta During News Conference with UK’s PM: ‘CNN Is Fake News’

Because the Congressional Budget Office refuses to score tax cuts “dynamically” — that is to recognize the effect of the Laffer Curve, it had predicted an annual increase in the deficit of $139 billion.

Now, half of that projected rise in the deficit has not come true.

Indeed, the Treasury Department’s monthly reports suggest that, despite the tax cut, actual revenues for 2018 will exceed those of 2017.

In explaining the turnabout, the CBO says the increase “largely reflects increases in wages and salaries.”

Do you think the federal government should cut taxes further?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Just like Laffer predicted!

Too often, to paraphrase Churchill, the myth makes it halfway around the world before the truth puts its pants on in the morning.

But, now, let us circulate the truth to give it time to catch up.

Then, perhaps, we can avoid having the same debate every time a conservative proposes a tax cut.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print
By Dick Morris

Tags: Department Of The Treasury, Donald Trump, Economics, Jobs, tax reform, taxes

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Officer Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty.

Massachusetts Police Officer Killed After Being Attacked With Rock, Shot With Own Gun

Chris Agee

Entertainer Kid Rock performs on stageMike Carlson/ Getty

Kid Rock Begins Campaigning in Michigan Senate Race, Immediately Starts Attacking Dem Opponent

Jack Davis

Queen Elizabeth and President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle in England, July 13(Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Report: Princes Charles and William Refused To Meet with Trump

Jack Davis

Sen. John McCain leans over a podium during a press conference.Win McNamee/Getty Images

McCain Attacks Trump Ahead of Putin Meeting

The Western Journal

In this Oct. 23, 1946 file photo, singer Frank Sinatra and his wife Nancy smile broadly as they leave a Hollywood night club following a surprise meeting. Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died. She was 101. Her daughter, Nancy Sinatra Jr., tweeted that her mother died Friday, July 13, 2018.AP Photo/File

Nancy Sinatra Sr. Dies at 101

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein and Mark ZuckerbergMark Wilson/Getty Images; Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Report: Feinstein Failed To Disclose Husband’s $100k Facebook Stock Before Zuckerberg Hearing

Jack Davis

Dianne Feinstein alone.Getty Images

85-Year-Old Feinstein Snubbed as Cali Democrats Endorse Her Rival

The Western Journal

Immigration-Separating FamiliesMiguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP,

Judge Angers Leftists, Criticizes Plan To Reunify Families at Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.