Dick Morris: Warning to Trump – Do Not Meet With Mueller

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s announcement — leaked through an aide — that he does not consider President Donald Trump to be a “target” of his investigation but merely sees him as a “person of interest,” is likely a strategy to try and inveigle the president into meeting with the prosecutor and facing hours of questioning.

The sole purpose of the meeting would be to trap Trump into statements that may be technically inaccurate, setting him up for a charge of lying to the FBI.

Beware, Mr. President: It’s a trap!

Mueller’s investigation is running out of gas and he needs the fresh ammunition he could get from statements by the president.

If the public pressure to submit to questions by Mueller is too much, Trump should give his answers in writing.

DAILY The Western Journal Daily Email Breaking news updates and daily headlines from a news source you can trust. Facebook

Trump could then consider his responses carefully and vet them through his attorneys.

It is hard to see how Mueller could refuse to accept this condition.

He would have to admit that the purpose of his investigation is to manufacture a case against the president.

Former Trump attorney John Dowd resigned, the papers say, because he urged Trump not to testify in person.

Do you think President Trump should testify before Robert Mueller? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Mueller is trying to make Trump believe that if he sat down with the prosecutor, they could sort things out and end the probe.

But that is nonsense. Mueller is a partisan hitman, and the chances of diverting him and persuading him to evaluate Trump’s very real innocence are nil. Trump and his lawyers are naive for thinking otherwise.

Its hard to believe that Trump is being fooled. Perhaps he just wants to seem willing to testify under oath, but is seeking to avoid it in reality.

While Mueller is running out of gas, the investigation of the FBI and the DOJ is picking up steam.

RELATED: Dick Morris: Trump Halts Immigrant Caravan in Mexico by Tweeting at It

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has placed the power to investigate these agencies in the hands of John Huber, a conservative former U.S. Attorney from Utah. Huber, of course, has subpoena power and access to the large staff of Inspector General Horowitz, so he is well equipped to handle the job.

But all this could go away if Trump makes the mistake of testifying.

Dick Morris is a former adviser to President Bill Clinton as well as a political author, pollster and consultant. His most recent book, “Rogue Spooks,” was written with his wife, Eileen McGann.

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.